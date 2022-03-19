DETROIT — The NCAA finals are here and Penn State wrestling is well represented on the last day of the tournament.

The Nittany Lions have five finalists — Roman Bravo-Young at 133 pounds, Nick Lee at 141 pounds, Carter Starocci at 174 pounds, Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds and Max Dean at 197 pounds — with heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet still alive in the consolation bracket.

In a tournament where bloody noses and black eyes are frequent occurrences, a wrestler’s mental strength is arguably more important than his physical abilities, making Penn State’s feat of getting six wrestlers to the final day remarkable.

These Nittany Lion wrestlers have been battered and beaten since the season kicked off in November, and the hard work has paid off up to this point.

However, there’s more to wrestling than meets the eye that the fans don’t see.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand how tough it is and tough this tournament is,” Bravo-Young said after his semifinal bout. “Not only is it tough wrestling, but you know the mindset is a rollercoaster of emotions, you have to be on point every single match.”

Bravo-Young defeated Iowa’s Austin DeSanto for the fifth time in a row, this time in the semifinals, to set up a rematch of last year’s national championship between him and Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix.

The top two seeds went against each other in the 2021 NCAA tournament, with Bravo-Young ultimately defeating Fix to win his first national title, a 4-2 overtime win.

The two have mutual respect for one another, but an abstract factor of revenge is likely going to come into play.

“I’ve been waiting a whole year to get back to the national finals to face the guy I have,” Fix said. “It’s here. Tomorrow it’s going to go down and it's been on my mind ever since it took place last time.”

Penn State’s 174-pound representative Carter Starocci, on the other hand, displays pure, unmatched confidence and has been that way for the entirety of the season.

The confidence has worked for him, as the Nittany Lion reached the NCAA finals and is set to take on Virginia Tech’s Mekhi Lewis, the 2019 national championship winner at 165 pounds.

While straight up confidence is there for him, Starocci is very faith-centered as well.

“A lot of confidence comes from God, because God gives me everything,” Starocci said. “I’m not going to care what anyone thinks about me. I’m doing what I want and I don’t get up in the morning just to say another guy can beat me.”

Another blue and white wrestler that might be unbeatable is Nick Lee, another Penn State representative in the NCAA finals.

The NCAA tournament has seen its fair share of upsets, especially at Lee’s weight class — 141 pounds.

Three of the top-five seeds — Iowa’s No. 2-seeded Jaydin Eierman, Rutgers’ No. 3-seeded Sebastian Rivera and Northern Colorado’s No. 5-seeded Andrew Alirez — all lost before the semifinals.

Another sign of the chaos that’s taken place in the 141 pound class is North Carolina’s Kizhan Clarke, a No. 15 seed and Lee’s opponent in the finals.

“Every year there’s new guys coming in that can challenge the top guys,” Lee said. “I think sticking to my stuff, sticking to the process is what’s helping me out.”

One of the common themes throughout the season has been the ability to stay calm in high-profile matches, even before the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Sanderson’s wrestlers have a combined record of 45-5 in semifinal matches during his tenure, a testament to both the head coach and the wrestlers.

The Nittany Lions went 5-1 in yesterday's semifinals, with the only loss being Kerkvliet losing to Olympic champion heavyweight, Gable Steveson.

“It’s day in and day out effort across the board. All the people backstage that you don’t see, but we’re doing work all the time,” Starocci said. “Being part of this program, there are no words. It’s one of those things you have to experience to understand what it is.”

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE