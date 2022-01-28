Predictions | No. 1 Penn State wrestling locks in on No. 2 Iowa in seismic tilt

For Penn State, Jan. 28 will be nothing short of its biggest dual meet of the season.

Opening the season ranked beneath the now-No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes, the No. 1 Nittany Lions will have a chance to cement their spot at the top of national wrestling or take a tumble against one of their biggest rivals.

Ahead of Friday’s clash of the titans, The Daily Collegian wrestling staff made their picks for who will take individual wins in each weight class in the premier dual showdown at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

125, Drew Hildebrandt (PSU) vs. Drake Ayala (Iowa)

Ben Serfass: The last time Drew Hildebrandt wrestled an Iowa opponent, he was on the wrong end of an 11-0 major decision.

However, that was against Spencer Lee who has since been forced to undergo season-ending surgery.

Enter Drake Ayala, who filled the starting spot at 125 for the Hawkeyes and is currently ranked as the No. 11 wrestler at 125.

Ayala is 13-4 on the season following his upset loss to Malik Heinselman of Ohio State, but the freshman has flashed a great deal of potential in his brief time on the mat.

On the other hand, Hildebrandt has wrestled to a 4-1 record this season, with his only loss coming against No. 1 Nick Suriano in a bout that the Nittany Lion lost 2-1.

While Hildebrandt hasn’t dominated opponents the way that the No. 7 wrestler in the country maybe should, his experience gives him the edge over his young opponent.

Zach Allen’s pick: Ayala

Tanyon Loose’s pick: Hildebrandt

Serfass’ pick: Hildebrandt

133, Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) vs. Austin DeSanto (Iowa)

Serfass: Penn State’s top-ranked Roman Bravo-Young and No. 3 Austin DeSanto of Iowa have wrestled five bouts against one another, all of which have all been entertaining to say the least.

Both wrestlers feature an explosive and exciting skill set that allows them to score a number of bonus points for their respective teams.

In their careers, Bravo-Young holds a 3-2 advantage over DeSanto and has bested him the last three times that they took the mat against one another.

Bravo-Young is coming off a season in which he won both a national championship and a Big Ten championship, with the latter earned in a 5-2 decision over DeSanto.

Expect the blue and white wrestler to continue the current trend and earn his fourth consecutive win over the Hawkeye.

Allen’s pick: Bravo-Young

Loose’s pick: Bravo-Young

Serfass’ pick: Bravo-Young

141, Nick Lee (PSU) vs. Jaydin Eierman (Iowa)

Serfass: Nick Lee and Jaydin Eierman wrestled one of the most exciting matches at last year’s NCAA Wrestling Championships, with the Nittany Lion earning the national title in sudden victory.

Lee has just returned to action since missing time due to illness, but he looked sharp against his two opponents from a weekend ago.

In his last two bouts, Lee earned both a tech fall and a major decision after scoring a total of 34 points.

Similar to his Friday night opponent, Eierman enters the bout undefeated on the season thus far, posting a 12-0 mark.

However, he hasn’t dominated opponents the way he has in the past and hasn’t been able to score bonus points that the fans are used to seeing from him.

While Lee may have missed time recently, he looks as good as he has all season, and that should continue against Eierman on Friday in Iowa City.

Allen’s pick: Lee

Loose’s pick: Lee

Serfass’ pick: Lee

149, Beau Bartlett (PSU) vs. Max Murin (Iowa)

Loose: Beau Bartlett has arguably been the biggest question mark so far this season for the Nittany Lions.

The sophomore has picked up huge wins over No. 9 Kyle Parco of Arizona State, No. 20 PJ Ogunsanya of Army and No. 24 Anthony Artalona of Penn but also has lost three times this season and has wrestled countless other matches to closer margins than would be expected of him.

If there's one thing Bartlett can be counted on for, it’s keeping a match close, and that’ll likely be true in this match as well.

While Max Murin may be the higher ranked wrestler at No. 10 in the country to Bartlett’s No. 19, the Wyoming Seminary product will likely be within striking distance throughout the duration of the match.

Bartlett has taken his opponent past regulation four times this season and has won three of those bouts. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say the same will occur in this match and for Bartlett to figure out a way to pull off a win once again.

Allen’s pick: Murin

Loose’s pick: Bartlett

Serfass’ pick: Murin

157, Negron/Barraclough/other (PSU) vs. Kaleb Young (Iowa)

Loose: Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, the 157-pound bout may be the most straightforward of the night.

Penn State has won just once all season at 157 — a trend that is likely to continue on Friday in Carver.

Whether it be Tony Negron, Terrell Barraclough or even someone else getting the nod at 157, they will all likely be massive underdogs to Iowa No. 12 Kaleb Young.

Young has had an up-and-down season, losing five times already; however, he will still almost certainly be too much to handle for anyone.

Allen’s pick: Young

Loose’s pick: Young

Serfass’ pick: Young

165, Brady Berge (PSU) vs. Alex Marinelli (Iowa)

Loose: Brady Berge’s return to competition has arguably been the story of the season for Penn State.

It’s been a happy story thus far for Nittany Lions fans, with Berge posting an undefeated record in two appearances, including a win over a top-15 opponent.

However, this happy story may take a negative turn in the Midwest, as Berge will find himself out on the mat squaring off with former No. 1-ranked 165-pound wrestler Alex Marinelli.

Marinelli is currently ranked No. 5 following his loss to Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla, but the redshirt senior is sure to come out on the mat with a hunger to return to his alpha status atop the 165-pound weight class.

Berge’s return has gone about as good as anyone could have hoped for so far, but this time around he will run into competition he’s likely not prepared for quite yet.

Allen’s pick: Marinelli

Loose’s pick: Marinelli

Serfass’ pick: Berge

174, Carter Starocci (PSU) vs. Michael Kemerer (Iowa)

Allen: Carter Starocci is currently 13-0 on the season heading into his bout with No. 2 Michael Kemerer who is also undefeated, with a 5-0 record.

Starocci and Kemerer have wrestled each other twice in their careers, the last of which was the 2021 174-pound national championship where Starocci took home the win with a 3-1 sudden victory.

Kemerer beat Starocci earlier that season handily, securing a 7-2 decision over the Nittany Lion, who was a redshirt freshman at the time.

However, after last year’s national championship, Kemerer will surely look for revenge against the top-ranked Starocci.

Kemerer may not get the revenge he’s looking for, though, at least not this time around.

The Hawkeye just returned from an apparent injury this month on Jan. 7 and currently wears a large shoulder brace.

The Nittany Lion should still get the win in what projects to be a close bout, with the ultimate determinate being the greater amount of mat time that Starocci has seen.

Allen’s pick: Starocci

Loose’s pick: Starocci

Serfass’ pick: Starocci

184, Aaron Brooks (PSU) vs. Abe Assad (Iowa)

Allen: No. 1 Aaron Brooks has looked as unbeatable as they come this season. After all, he did beat a Tokyo bronze medalist last week in Myles Amine.

Brooks is 11-0 on the season and has beaten seven ranked wrestlers already this season, four of which were ranked in the top 15 and three in the top 10.

The Nittany Lions’ next matchup is against yet another ranked wrestler in Iowa’s No. 17 Abe Assad, who sits at 9-3 on the season.

Assad is coming off a sudden-victory loss to Ohio State’s No. 6 Kaleb Romero last Friday.

Brooks has a 1-0 advantage on Assad, beating the Hawkeye in their lone match back in 2020.

Brooks will likely win this one either by major decision or a high regular decision as nobody, not even an Olympian, has been able to stop the defending national champion at 184 pounds.

Allen’s pick: Brooks

Loose’s pick: Brooks

Serfass’ pick: Brooks

197, Max Dean (PSU) vs. Jacob Warner (Iowa)

Allen: Penn State’s No. 2 Max Dean takes on Iowa’s No. 4 Jacob Warner in a match between two one-loss wrestlers who probably shouldn’t have lost.

Dean is coming off a loss to then-No. 15 Cameron Caffey of Michigan State on Sunday while Warner’s loss is to No. 16 Yonger Bastida of Iowa State back on Dec. 5.

The two wrestlers haven’t wrestled each other at any point in their careers.

The main difference between the two is the quality of opponents faced so far this season, with the advantage lying with Dean.

The wrestler in the blue-and-white singlet boasts wins over Michigan’s No. 6 Patrick Brucki and Rutgers’ No. 7 Greg Bulsak, while Warner’s best win is over Purdue’s No. 17 Thomas Penola.

This is a bounce-back opportunity for Dean, but for Warner, this is a chance to prove he can hang with the nation’s best.

Expect Dean to take this one in a closely contested bout that could be decided by a takedown.

Allen’s pick: Dean

Loose’s pick: Warner

Serfass’ pick: Dean

Heavyweight, Greg Kervliet (PSU) vs. Tony Cassioppi (Iowa)

Allen: The Nittany Lions’ No. 3 Greg Kerkvliet will face off against the Hawkeyes’ No. 5 Tony Cassioppi in a battle of two of the top heavyweights in the country.

Kerkvliet enters the contest with an untarnished 11-0 record while Cassioppi comes in with a 9-2 slate of performances.

This will be the second edition of Kerkvliet-Cassioppi as the two wrestlers saw each other during the 2021 Big Ten Championships that featured a 9-0 Cassioppi major decision.

However, I predict a much different result than last year’s bout between the two.

Kerkvliet is coming off a win over Mason Parris last week, who was ranked No. 2 in the country at the time, and the sophomore beat Oregon State’s No. 9 Gary Traub in his second bout of the season.

Kerkvliet will defeat Cassioppi at the heart of Carver to cap off the dual meet.

Allen’s pick: Kerkvliet

Loose’s pick: Kerkvliet

Serfass’ pick: Kerkvliet

Overall meet predictions

Allen’s pick: 18-13 Penn State

Loose’s pick: 21-10 Penn State

Serfass’ pick: 24-7 Penn State

Byline: Ben Serfass, Tanyon Loose, Zach Allen