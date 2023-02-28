The NCAA released its pre-allocation NCAA Tournament spots for each conference on Thursday.

With the Big Ten’s spots now determined, here’s a prediction on where each one of Penn State’s starters could be seeded for nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Gary Steen, 125 pounds

At 125, the Big Ten was allotted nine spots for its wrestlers in the smallest weight class.

Gary Steen, Penn State’s 125-pounder, is the only starter not ranked in InterMat’s top 33, and he doesn’t have enough impressive wins to put himself in the conversation. Overall, Steen has a 6-12 record on the year with little hope of receiving a tournament bid.

Across the Big Ten, there are 10 ranked grapplers at 125, meaning Steen would have to find a way to beat out a ranked opponent for a spot at nationals.

Roman Bravo-Young, 133 pounds

The back-to-back national champion at 133, Roman Bravo-Young is poised for a top seed in this year’s tournament as well.

Bravo-Young is ranked No. 1 in InterMat’s ranking with a perfect 13-0 record. The bid for the No. 1 seed will be between the Penn State star and Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix.

No. 2 Fix is 22-0 on the year, with a strong case to be in consideration for the top billing.

While Bravo-Young is likely to earn the No. 1 seed, there’s a chance he’ll be overlooked for Fix due to his coaches poll ranking. Bravo-Young finds himself ranked No. 3 in the most recent coaches poll, which could harm his argument for the top seed.

Fix, on the other hand, is ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll.

Bravo-Young does hold a 2-0 career advantage over Fix and a better career record against common opponents, which will be considered for seeding.

Beau Bartlett, 141 pounds

In his first year at 141 pounds, Beau Bartlett finds himself ranked No. 4 in the nation with a 19-1 record. With the NCAA looking at everything from RPI to coaches rankings to head-to-head records, Bartlett could slot as high as third to as low as fifth in the national seeding.

Bartlett has the fourth-best RPI ranking, according to WrestleStat, and finds himself ranked No. 4 at 141 in the coaches poll. However, Real Woods, who defeated Bartlett earlier this season, is unranked in the coaches poll because he hasn’t wrestled enough bouts to be eligible for that ranking.

Bartlett will be considered against Pitt’s Cole Matthews and NC State’s Ryan Jack for the third, fourth and fifth seeds.

Mathews is likely to get the nod for the No. 3 seed due to his coaches ranking being higher than Bartlett, leaving the Nittany Lion to likely secure the fourth seed.

Jack possesses a superior RPI to Bartlett, but it shouldn't be enough to hold down Penn State’s starting 141-pounder. This is because the coaches poll accounts for 15% of a wrestler’s seeding versus 10% for RPI.

When the announcements are made for the NCAA Tournament seeding, fans should expect Bartlett to be anywhere from No. 3 to No. 6 depending on how the NCAA determines each wrestlers’ quality wins on the year, which accounts for 20% of the seeding score.

Shayne Van Ness, 149 pounds

Penn State’s 149-pound starter, Shayne Van Ness, will have a much wider range he can be seeded in due to the chaos in his weight class. No. 13 Van Ness will compete with several four-loss or more grapplers for these seeds, many of whom have not faced one another ahead of nationals.

Van Ness will likely land somewhere between the No. 11 seed and No. 15 seed with his biggest competition coming from Northern Iowa’s Colin Realbuto, Stanford’s Jaden Abas and Penn’s Doug Zapf.

All three wrestlers are neck and neck with Van Ness in RPI, InterMat’s rankings and the coaches poll. Ultimately, the final coaches poll and NCAA’s determination of the quality of grapplers’ wins will separate them.

Expect Van Ness to be either the No. 12 seed or the No. 13 seed. However, he could find himself as high as No. 11 or as low as No. 15.

Levi Haines, 157 pounds

Since becoming a full-time starter for the Nittany Lions, Levi Haines has become a top-10 wrestler in the nation and is pushing for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Haines is ranked No. 7 in InterMat’s rankings and will have a tough task of beating Purdue’s Kendall Coleman, Lehigh’s Josh Humphreys and Virginia Tech’s Bryce Andonian.

Haines was ranked No. 7 by the most recent coaches poll, but he also possesses a top-five RPI which could help him climb above the No. 7 seed.

Coleman is a few spots behind Haines in RPI but is ranked No. 5 in the coaches poll ahead of the freshman.

Humphreys is in fourth in InterMat’s rankings, the coaches poll and in RPI, which will more than likely place the Lehigh wrestler in the No. 4 seed.

Andonian, meanwhile, hasn’t wrestled enough to be ranked in the coaches poll, and his RPI ranking is all the way down at No. 17. This gives Haines a huge advantage over the Hokie grappler.

Haines will likely find himself placed in either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed depending on his performance in the Big Ten Tournament. Beating Coleman would push Haines much farther up in the rankings and give the young wrestler a better seed.

Alex Facundo, 165 pounds

The Nittany Lions’ 165-pound starter, Alex Facundo, will also likely make a push for a top-10 seed. Ranked No. 10 in the coaches poll, No. 9 in InterMat’s rankings and having the No. 5 RPI, Facundo has a strong case for being in the conversation for the No. 8, No. 9 and No. 10 seeds.

North Dakota State’s Michael Caliendo III will be the main wrestler the NCAA will compare against Facundo. With each wrestler having only two losses, the comparison will likely come down to the wire.

Caliendo is No. 9 in the coaches poll, one spot ahead of Facundo, but he is five spots behind in RPI. Neither of the wrestlers have shared any common opponents in their careers, which will make it harder to separate the two come seeding time.

How the NCAA determines the quality of wins will once again be the deciding factor here.

It’s also worth noting that in the latest coaches poll, Cameron Amine was ranked ahead of Facundo in the coaches poll despite losing to him this season, which is something that’ll be considered for seeding.

This means Facundo could potentially jump up to the No. 8 seed if things fall his way. But as of now, Facundo will likely be either the No. 9 or No. 10 seed depending on the Big Ten Tournament.

Carter Starocci, 174 pounds

Carter Starocci will undoubtedly be the No. 1 seed when the announcement is given ahead of nationals. With the top spot in both the coaches poll and InterMat rankings, it’s highly unlikely the defending champion will be sidelined for another wrestler.

The only spot where Starocci doesn’t have the top billing is in RPI, where he’s ranked fourth. This likely won’t make much of an impact on his chances for the No. 1 seed.

Likely the only way Starocci could lose the top seed is if he loses to Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola in the Big Ten Championship. Labriola is 24-0 and is the only other wrestler in the same realm of conversation for the top seed.

Penn State fans should continue to consider Starocci a lock for the No. 1 seed unless something drastic changes in the near future.

Aaron Brooks, 184 pounds

Aaron Brooks has been given a lot of time off this season for the Nittany Lions and has only competed in 10 bouts. This might play a factor when the NCAA determines seeding after the conference tournaments.

While he was ranked No. 1 in the midseason coaches poll, anything short of a Big Ten Championship at 184 could cause Brooks to slip behind NC State’s Trent Hidlay, should the Wolfpack grappler win his conference title.

While this is an unlikely scenario, it's a scenario that could play out in the near future. It should be noted that Brooks is 2-0 against Hidlay in their collegiate careers, with one win coming in sudden victory and the other being a 3-2 decision.

This is likely to be taken into consideration regardless of the results of the conference tournaments.

Brooks should be the favorite to land the No. 1 seed, but if the worst comes to pass, he could fall to the No. 2 seed.

Max Dean, 197 pounds

Max Dean, who entered the season as the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 197 after winning last season’s national championship, fell a few spots early in the season due to back-to-back losses.

Now, Dean finds himself ranked No. 3 in both the InterMat rankings and the coaches poll.

The two wrestlers ahead of Dean are Pitt’s Nino Bonaccorsi and Lehigh’s Michael Beard. It’s unlikely Dean will be able to pass either of these wrestlers when seeding is determined.

Beard was one of the two wrestlers who got the better of Dean earlier this season, giving the former Nittany Lion an advantage over Dean regardless of the conference tournaments.

Meanwhile, Bonaccorsi remains undefeated on the season and will likely stay ahead of Dean even if he suffers a loss in the ACC Championship.

This leaves little room for Dean to move up in the seeding, and the grapplers below him lack a resume good enough to challenge Dean. Penn State fans should expect Dean to be seeded third heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Greg Kerkvliet, Heavyweight

Greg Kerkvliet has a little room to move in the seeding process. Ranked No. 2 in the InterMat rankings and No. 4 in the coaches poll, Kerkvliet will have competition from his fellow Big Ten heavyweights for the top seed.

Kerkvliet will compete with Michigan’s Mason Parris, Northwestern’s Lucas Davison and his rival Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi for the top four seeds.

Kerkvliet has already faced Cassioppi when he defeated him 4-1 in the Bryce Jordan Center, as well as Parris who beat the Penn State heavyweight 3-1. It’s likely that Kerkvliet sees these grapplers again in the Big Ten Tournament.

Davison hasn’t wrestled Kerkvliet this year, but he dropped a 5-3 decision to him in the Big Ten Championship last year.

All three of Kerkvliet’s Big Ten rivals are ranked ahead of him in the coaches poll, which would factor into seeding if nationals started today. However, with Kerkvliet having the head-to-head over Cassioppi and having the Big Ten Championship still to go, the seeding should sort itself out.

At the lowest, Kerkvliet will be seeded No. 4 should he be knocked out of the tournament early, but he could rise as high as No. 1 if he wins the Big Ten title. Penn State fans should expect Kerkvliet to finish in one of the top three spots.

