Pennsylvania officially sanctioned girl’s wrestling at the PIAA Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday.

The PIAA will hold its first girl’s wrestling state championship in 2024 after the inaugural 2023-24 high school season.

Pennsylvania is the 38th state to sanction girl’s wrestling in the United States as the sport continues to rapidly spread across the country.

Since 2020, 18 states, Pennsylvania included, have added girl’s wrestling to high school sports. Prior to 2010, only three states — Hawaii, Texas and Washington — had sanctioned girl’s wrestling.

On Feb. 14, the PIAA started sponsoring girl’s wrestling after the 100-school threshold was met, leading to Wednesday’s vote to officially sanction the sport.

The sanction will officially start on July 1.

