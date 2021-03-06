Penn State wrestling fans got their money's worth and then some Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions entered the second session of the 2021 Big Ten Tournament squarely in fourth place, but by the end the Nittany Lions were able to jump Michigan and Nebraska to claim one of the conference's top two spots heading into Sunday's championship round.

Cael Sanderson's squad went 4-for-4 in the semifinals, meaning Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci and Aaron Brooks will all wrestle for Big Ten titles Sunday afternoon.

Here's a breakdown of how each of Penn State's matches shook out in Session 2.

Robbie Howard, 125 pounds

Robbie Howard entered the day looking to reverse the Nittany Lions' postseason misfortune at the weight, and given the early opportunity, the freshman Howard seized it.

After dropping his opening bout, Howard came back and won in his consolation match to punch his ticket to the NCAA Tournament when he beat Dylan Shawver.

A Cranford, New Jersey native, Howard became the first NCAA qualifier for Penn State at 125 pounds since fellow former Bergen Catholic product Nick Suriano qualified in 2017.

Howard then continued his run and downed Michigan's Dylan Ragusin, who wrestled up at 133 when the Nittany Lions dualed the Wolverines in Ann Arbor earlier this season, by 3-1 sudden victory decision.

Howard, who can finish no worse than sixth, faces off against Ohio State's Malik Heinselman in a rematch of the Nittany Lions' and Buckeyes' dual from a few weeks ago and is looking to avenge his loss to Heinselman.

Roman Bravo-Young, 133 pounds

Bravo-Young was the first Nittany Lion semifinalist of the night to take the mat and consequently became the first finalist for the Nittany Lions.

Advancing to his second straight appearance in a Big Ten title bout, Bravo-Young was tested early by Chris Cannon but ultimately came out ahead and punched his ticket to his third NCAA Tournament.

The Arizona native will take on longtime rival Austin DeSanto of Iowa for the 133-pound Big Ten title.

Nick Lee, 141 pounds

Lee had one of the night's most compelling and exciting bouts in what likely could've been a finals matchup in most other years.

The Evansville, Indiana, native took on Rutgers' Sebastian Rivera and ultimately downed Rivera 8-6 in sudden victory after securing the winning takedown with just two seconds left and after waiting through several challenges and official reviews.

Lee's second straight quest for a Big Ten title pits him against Iowa's Jaydin Eierman.

Beau Bartlett, 149 pounds

Beau Bartlett was one of six freshmen to get the nod this postseason for the Nittany Lions, edging out former NCAA qualifier Jarod Verkleeren and teammate Terrell Barraclough for the spot.

After suffering an opening-round loss, Bartlett, who competed up a weight at 149 pounds, rebounded and pinned his second opponent before taking Northwestern's Yahya Thomas to sudden victory before losing 7-5 and ending his tournament.

Brady Berge, 157 pounds

Brady Berge qualified for his second NCAA Tournament in a Nittany Lion singlet despite not having wrestled in close to a year entering this season.

The Minnesota native was in rare form and picked up a bonus point win over Maryland's Michael Doetsch, beating him by 12-2 major decision.

After having previously qualified for the NCAA Tournament at 149 pounds two years ago, Berge wrestled just twice last year after sustaining a head injury in an international competition.

Berge took on Nebraska's Caleb Licking to continue his consolation run and downed the Husker by an 11-2 major decision and will take on Minnesota's Brayton Lee as he tries to wrestle back for a third-place finish.

Joe Lee, 165 pounds

Joe Lee joined older brother Nick and punched his ticket to the NCAA Tournament on his first attempt, becoming the second freshman to qualify this season.

Lee suffered a surprising 7-5 sudden victory loss to Maryland's Jonathan Spadafora after previously pinning him in the dual meet.

It didn't seem to matter though, as Lee picked up two wins, including a 45-second pin, to close out his night and send him to St. Louis.

Lee got pinned by Purdue's Gerrit Nijenhuis at 4:29 in his next consolation bout as he tries to wrestle for eighth place.

Carter Starocci, 174 pounds

Starocci's impressive freshman campaign continued throughout much of Saturday and Saturday night was no different.

The Erie, Pennsylvania, native was the third of four semifinalists for the Nittany Lions and the only freshman to advance to the semifinals.

Starocci knocked off Nebraska's Mikey Labriola by 3-1 sudden victory in what proved to be an important match in the team race as the win put Penn State squarely in second place over the Huskers.

Trying to become the second freshman in as many years to win a Big Ten title, Starocci will face Iowa's Michael Kemerer in the finals.

Aaron Brooks, 184 pounds

Brooks was the fourth and final semifinalist of the day for Penn State and eventually became the fourth finalist.

After becoming the first true freshman in program history to win a Big Ten title in 2020, Brooks will look to repeat after he made easy work of Rutgers' John Poznanski in the semifinals, downing him by 10-2 major decision.

The Hagerstown, Maryland, native will look to break the 1-1 tie he has with finals opponent Taylor Venz of Nebraska after avenging a dual loss to Venz with a pin in the Big Ten semifinals last season.

Michael Beard, 197 pounds

Michael Beard was the fifth of six freshmen to don a Penn State singlet inside the confines of the Bryce Jordan Center, and after falling to Michigan's Myles Amine earlier in the day, Beard came back and beat Illinois' Matt Wroblewski by 6-2 decision.

The highly-touted freshman then took on Purdue's Thomas Penola and downed him by 6-5 decision to become Penn State's eighth NCAA qualifier of the tournament.

Beard will look to continue his run as he takes on Michigan State's Cameron Caffey, who was last year's Big Ten runner-up at 184 pounds

Greg Kerkvliet, heavyweight

Greg Kerkvliet, who competed in just one dual prior to the tournament, picked up a major decision to open his tournament when he downed Northwestern's Jack Heyob by 16-5 major decision before falling to Michigan's Mason Parris by an 11-3 major decision.

As became par for the course for Kerkvliet, he then kept himself alive in consolation action after downing Christian Rebottaro with another major decision, this one also by a 16-5 margin.

Kerkvliet became Penn State's final NCAA qualifier of the year after downing Wisconsin's Trent Hillger by 7-3 decision and faces Nebraska's Tristan Lance in the next round and looks to wrestle for third place.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE