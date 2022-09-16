Two former Penn Staters took home medals at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

At 86 kg, or 190 pounds, David Taylor took the gold after a 4-0 run that included three technical falls.

Taylor called Happy Valley home from 2009-2014 before moving on to wrestle professionally. This is Taylor's second world title win.

DAVID TAYLOR IS THE 2022 WORLD CHAMPION AT 86KG!@magicman_psu downs Iran's Hassan Yazdani Charati 7-1 in the Gold Medal Match!DT goes 4-0 with 3 techs to become a 2X World Champion (to go along with that Gold from the Olympics)!#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/5KEb9Lofu0 — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) September 16, 2022

At 70 kg, or 154 pounds, Zain Retherford advanced to the gold medal match, but fell to Japan's Taishi Narikuni. Retherford earned a silver medal for his efforts.

Zain Retherford (70kg) drops 2022 World Championship bout in Belgrade, Serbia, goes 4-1 at Worlds...Retherford 2022 World Silver Medalist#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/bAlJoR9TYS — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) September 16, 2022

The former Nittany Lion competed under Cael Sanderson from 2013-18 and was a two-time Dan Hodge Trophy winner.

