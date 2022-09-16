Tokyo Olympics Wrestling

United States' David Morris Taylor III celebrates holding the US flag after winning the gold medal in the men's 86kg Freestyle wrestling event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

 Aaron Favila/AP Photo

Two former Penn Staters took home medals at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

At 86 kg, or 190 pounds, David Taylor took the gold after a 4-0 run that included three technical falls.

Taylor called Happy Valley home from 2009-2014 before moving on to wrestle professionally. This is Taylor's second world title win.

At 70 kg, or 154 pounds, Zain Retherford advanced to the gold medal match, but fell to Japan's Taishi Narikuni. Retherford earned a silver medal for his efforts.

The former Nittany Lion competed under Cael Sanderson from 2013-18 and was a two-time Dan Hodge Trophy winner.

