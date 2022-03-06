Penn State’s first individual Big Ten title surprisingly came before the final session of the Big Ten tournament even began, with Nick Lee taking home his first Big Ten title in anticlimactic fashion.

Lee dominated his conference opponents en route to the finals with back-to-back tech falls to set up a finals showdown with Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman.

Just hours before the title match was set to occur, rumors began circulating that Eierman would medically forfeit the match.

With the medical forfeit, Lee was crowned Big Ten champion and earned important bonus points towards the team score.

