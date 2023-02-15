Penn State vs. Maryland Wrestling Meet, Shayne Van Ness

At 149, Penn State's Shayne Van Ness wrestles with Ethan Miller, winning 19-4 during the Penn State wrestling meet against Maryland at Rec Hall on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 44-3.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State's Shayne Van Ness was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week on Wednesday.

Van Ness went 2-0 over the weekend, earning a tech fall and a major decision in dual meets with Maryland and Rutgers.

The freshman is now 14-4 on the season and ranked No. 13 at 149 pounds

This is Van Ness' first Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honors

