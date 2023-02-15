Penn State's Shayne Van Ness was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week on Wednesday.

Van Ness went 2-0 over the weekend, earning a tech fall and a major decision in dual meets with Maryland and Rutgers.

🚨 #B1GWrestle News 🚨 Shayne Van Ness of @pennstateWREST is the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week! 🤼 Picked up a pair of Big Ten wins to help the Nittany Lions to their ninth Big Ten Dual Meet Championship last weekend 🗞 ➡️ https://t.co/igbDGgPrkE pic.twitter.com/Ll2YVyIooV — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) February 15, 2023

The freshman is now 14-4 on the season and ranked No. 13 at 149 pounds

This is Van Ness' first Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honors

