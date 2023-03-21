On Tuesday night, Penn State’s Seth Nevills entered his name into the transfer portal.

the senior has been with the program since 2019 and has collected a 41-9 record in his post-high school career.

Officially in the transfer portal! DM for contact info. pic.twitter.com/2enwLGGmxv — seth nevills (@NevillsSeth) March 21, 2023

The heavyweight also spent time with Penn State’s football team briefly in the fall of 2021.

The California native had three brothers who all wrestled at the collegiate level. One, Zach, attended Stanford, while A.J. wrestled for South Dakota State and Fresno State; His final brother, Nick, was an All-American for the Nittany Lions.

