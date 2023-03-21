Penn State Wrestling v. Maryland, Seth Nevills

Seth Nevills wrestles Maryland’s Parker Robinson during Penn State wrestling’s meet against the University of Maryland in Rec Hall on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Penn State won 40-3 over the Terrapins.

On Tuesday night, Penn State’s Seth Nevills entered his name into the transfer portal.

the senior has been with the program since 2019 and has collected a 41-9 record in his post-high school career.

The heavyweight also spent time with Penn State’s football team briefly in the fall of 2021.

The California native had three brothers who all wrestled at the collegiate level. One, Zach, attended Stanford, while A.J. wrestled for South Dakota State and Fresno State; His final brother, Nick, was an All-American for the Nittany Lions.

