Penn State is sending nine wrestlers to the NCAA Tournament in St. Louis when it kicks off in eight days, including two wrestlers who will enter the tournament as Big Ten champions.

Last year, Cael Sanderson's squad was slated to send seven wrestlers to the national tournament, but because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the tournament never happened.

Now, though all signs point to the NCAA Tournament proceeding full steam ahead nearly a year later, but still in the middle of the pandemic.

Here's where each qualified wrestler is seeded and who they'll face in the first round when the tournament gets underway next week.

125 pounds: No. 23 Robbie Howard (PSU) v. No. 10 Malik Heinselman (OSU)

133 pounds: No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) v. No. 31 Sean Carter (APP)

141 pounds: No. 2 Nick Lee (PSU) v. No. 31 Julian Flores (DREX)

157 pounds: No. 12 Brady Berge (PSU) v. No. 21 Andrew Cerniglia (NAVY)

165 pounds: No. 23 Joe Lee (PSU) v. No. 10 Travis Wittlake (OKST)

174 pounds: No. 3 Carter Starocci (PSU) v. No. Victor Marcelli (UVA)

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) v. winner of No. 32 Jhaquan Anderson (GWU) and No. 33 Joe Accousti (SHU)

197 pounds: No. 15 Michael Beard (PSU) v. No. 18 Jacob Koser (NAVY)

Heavyweight: No. 9 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) v. No. 24 Michael McAleavey (CIT)

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Big Ten releases second half of 2021 men's lacrosse schedule Penn State knows what it’ll have to do for the second half of the Big Ten round robin.