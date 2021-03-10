Penn State Big Ten Wrestling Championship (Brooks)
Penn State’s Aaron Brooks wrestles Nebraska’s Taylor Venz in the 184-pound at the Big Ten Wrestling Championship on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Brooks won 10-5 by decision and placed first overall for the 184-pound.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State is sending nine wrestlers to the NCAA Tournament in St. Louis when it kicks off in eight days, including two wrestlers who will enter the tournament as Big Ten champions.

Last year, Cael Sanderson's squad was slated to send seven wrestlers to the national tournament, but because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the tournament never happened.

Now, though all signs point to the NCAA Tournament proceeding full steam ahead nearly a year later, but still in the middle of the pandemic.

Here's where each qualified wrestler is seeded and who they'll face in the first round when the tournament gets underway next week.

125 pounds: No. 23 Robbie Howard (PSU) v. No. 10 Malik Heinselman (OSU)

133 pounds: No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) v. No. 31 Sean Carter (APP)

141 pounds: No. 2 Nick Lee (PSU) v. No. 31 Julian Flores (DREX)

157 pounds: No. 12 Brady Berge (PSU) v. No. 21 Andrew Cerniglia (NAVY)

165 pounds: No. 23 Joe Lee (PSU) v. No. 10 Travis Wittlake (OKST)

174 pounds: No. 3 Carter Starocci (PSU) v. No. Victor Marcelli (UVA)

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) v. winner of No. 32 Jhaquan Anderson (GWU) and No. 33 Joe Accousti (SHU)

197 pounds: No. 15 Michael Beard (PSU) v. No. 18 Jacob Koser (NAVY)

Heavyweight: No. 9 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) v. No. 24 Michael McAleavey (CIT)

