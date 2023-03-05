ANN ARBOR, Mich. — On Sunday, No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young captured his third straight Big Ten title at 133 pounds for the Nittany Lions.

Bravo-Young defeated Iowa's Brody Teske in the quarterfinals and Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin in the semi-finals of the 133 Big Ten bracket on Saturday.

Against No. 13 Aaron Nagao, Bravo-Young downed the Golden Gopher 5-2.

With a 15-0 record on the season, another Big Ten title and a 51-bout win streak, Bravo-Young has likely secured the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Championships.

The Nittany Lions’ star 133-pounder will now look to continue his postseason by defending his back-to-back NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, later this month.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Social media reacts to Bo Nickal’s brief but successful UFC debut Bo Nickal’s UFC debut lasted longer than his other three professional MMA fights combined — …