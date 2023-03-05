roman bravo-young rby big ten

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — On Sunday, No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young captured his third straight Big Ten title at 133 pounds for the Nittany Lions.

Bravo-Young defeated Iowa's Brody Teske in the quarterfinals and Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin in the semi-finals of the 133 Big Ten bracket on Saturday.

Against No. 13 Aaron Nagao, Bravo-Young downed the Golden Gopher 5-2.

With a 15-0 record on the season, another Big Ten title and a 51-bout win streak, Bravo-Young has likely secured the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Championships.

The Nittany Lions’ star 133-pounder will now look to continue his postseason by defending his back-to-back NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, later this month.

