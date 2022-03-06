It’s official, Bravo-Young is a two-time Big Ten champion.
The top-seeded Bravo-Young found himself in the Big Ten championship final for the third consecutive year after a win over Purdue’s Matt Ramos in the opening round and Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin in the semifinals.
The Penn Stater faced Austin DeSanto in the 133-pound final for the second year in a row, and for the second time this season, with similar results.
Bravo-Young again defeated the Hawkeye 3-1, this time to take home the individual championship and adding some extra team points in the process.
