It’s official, Bravo-Young is a two-time Big Ten champion.

The top-seeded Bravo-Young found himself in the Big Ten championship final for the third consecutive year after a win over Purdue’s Matt Ramos in the opening round and Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin in the semifinals.

The Penn Stater faced Austin DeSanto in the 133-pound final for the second year in a row, and for the second time this season, with similar results.

Bravo-Young again defeated the Hawkeye 3-1, this time to take home the individual championship and adding some extra team points in the process.

