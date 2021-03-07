After a runner-up finish last season, Roman Bravo-Young is finally a Big Ten champion.

Bravo-Young knocked off longtime foe Austin DeSanto of Iowa in the 133-pound Big Ten title bout by 5-2 decision thanks to two takedowns, including one midway through the second period and a rideout for much of the second period, to win his first Big Ten title.

The Arizona native is now 3-2 all-time against DeSanto, including wins in each of their last three appearances.

Bravo-Young is vying for his first NCAA title when Penn State travels to St. Louis for this year's NCAA Tournament that starts March 18.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE