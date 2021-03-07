After a runner-up finish last season, Roman Bravo-Young is finally a Big Ten champion.
Bravo-Young knocked off longtime foe Austin DeSanto of Iowa in the 133-pound Big Ten title bout by 5-2 decision thanks to two takedowns, including one midway through the second period and a rideout for much of the second period, to win his first Big Ten title.
The Arizona native is now 3-2 all-time against DeSanto, including wins in each of their last three appearances.
Bravo-Young is vying for his first NCAA title when Penn State travels to St. Louis for this year's NCAA Tournament that starts March 18.
Penn State’s winning streak lives another day.