It took four years, seven tries and one rematch, but Nick Lee has finally ascended to the top of a podium.

The four-time Nittany Lion All-American dropped a 6-5 decision to Iowa's Jaydin Eierman in the 141-pound final of the Big Ten Tournament just over 10 days ago and now got his revenge.

Lee, a senior from Evansville, Indiana, knocked off Eierman by 4-2 decision in the 141-pound title bout to capture his first NCAA title and the first individual title of his college career.

The NCAA title comes after Lee finished runner-up at each of the last two NCAA Tournaments and fifth place in both of his last two NCAA Tournaments.

One of four finalists for Penn State, Lee is the first NCAA champion at 141 pounds since the weight classes changed to their current form in 1999.

