The Dan Hodge Trophy winner has been announced, and although it wasn’t a Penn State wrestler, there was blue and white representation in the top three.

Nick Lee finished as third in line for the award, bringing in three first-place nods from a panel of media members and former coaches along with 3,167 votes in the fan poll.

The 141-pound national champion only trailed Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis and the landslide winner in Minnesota’s Gable Steveson after an undefeated campaign.

Lee, along with Carter Starocci and Roman Bravo-Young, were nominated as finalists for the award after all three wrestlers won individual titles with undefeated records.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE