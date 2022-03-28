PSu Wrestling, Lee

Penn State's Nick Lee winks to the camera during the parade to introduce weight classes during the NCAA Wrestling Tournament.  

 Chloe Trieff

The Dan Hodge Trophy winner has been announced, and although it wasn’t a Penn State wrestler, there was blue and white representation in the top three.

Nick Lee finished as third in line for the award, bringing in three first-place nods from a panel of media members and former coaches along with 3,167 votes in the fan poll.

The 141-pound national champion only trailed Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis and the landslide winner in Minnesota’s Gable Steveson after an undefeated campaign.

Lee, along with Carter Starocci and Roman Bravo-Young, were nominated as finalists for the award after all three wrestlers won individual titles with undefeated records.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags