Penn State wrestling vs. Rutgers, Dean

Penn State’s Max Dean wrestles Rutgers’ Greg Bulsak, winning the 197 pound match 9-6 during Penn State wrestling’s matchup against Rutgers on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Scarlet Knights 27-11.

 Lily LaRegina

The Big Ten Wrestler of the Week was announced on Tuesday and it featured one of Penn State’s very own.

Max Dean earned the weekly award after his 8-3 win over Iowa’s No. 4 Jacob Warner that closed out the Nittany Lions dual-meet win against the No. 2 Hawkeyes, with all eight of his points coming in the third period.

Dean is 13-1 and ranked No. 2 at 197 pounds in his first year in State College after transferring in from Cornell.

The junior has two tough tasks coming up this weekend, facing No. 21 Gavin Hoffman of Ohio State on Friday, followed by a bout again Nebraska’s No. 3 Eric Schultz.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags