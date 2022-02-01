The Big Ten Wrestler of the Week was announced on Tuesday and it featured one of Penn State’s very own.

Max Dean earned the weekly award after his 8-3 win over Iowa’s No. 4 Jacob Warner that closed out the Nittany Lions dual-meet win against the No. 2 Hawkeyes, with all eight of his points coming in the third period.

🤼 🏅 The #B1GWrestle weekly awards are in!Wrestler of the Week: Max Dean of @pennstateWRESTScored 8 unanswered points in the third period for a 8-3 win over No. 4 Jacob Warner of Iowa, clinching Penn State's 19-13 dual meet victoryFull Release 🗞 ➡️ https://t.co/7pQ09QkAWU pic.twitter.com/RGfu2WhuvE — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) February 1, 2022

Dean is 13-1 and ranked No. 2 at 197 pounds in his first year in State College after transferring in from Cornell.

The junior has two tough tasks coming up this weekend, facing No. 21 Gavin Hoffman of Ohio State on Friday, followed by a bout again Nebraska’s No. 3 Eric Schultz.

