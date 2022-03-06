LINCOLN, Neb. —The premier newcomer in the Big Ten, Max Dean, capped off his first Big Ten regular season with his first Big Ten title.

Making the move up to 197 pounds this season, Dean wrestled well in his first ever postseason action at his new weight, cruising to the finals with relative ease.

In the finals, Dean met with Nebraska’s Eric Schultz, the No. 1-seed at 197.

Dean wrestled a hard fought match, ultimately coming away with the 4-2 win that will likely earn him the No. 1-overall seed at NCAAs.

