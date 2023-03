On Tuesday, Penn State’s Levi Haines was named NCAA Wrestler of the Week after beating No. 1 Peyton Robb to win the Big Ten’s 157-pound title.

Haines downed the previously undefeated Robb 3-1 in sudden victory to become the first Penn State wrestler since Jason Nolf in 2019 to win the 157 Big Ten Championship.

𝗡𝗖𝗔𝗔 𝗪𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗟𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞Levi Haines upset No. 1 and undefeated Peyton Robb in SV to win the 157 lbs. @B1GWrestling championship!#NCAAWrestling x @pennstateWREST pic.twitter.com/7TGGgQpOYY — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 7, 2023

The true freshman’s performance also earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors and gave him a massive boost to his InterMat rankings, where he rose from No. 7 all the way to No. 2 at 157.

Haines has a 23-1 record on the season and will look to build on his win total with the NCAA Championships coming up in a few weeks in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

