ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Penn State’s No. 7 Levi Haines captured the 157 pound Big Ten title by defeating the nation’s No. 1 wrestler in the class on Sunday.

Haines, a true freshman, shocked the wrestling world this weekend when he downed Nebraska’s Peyton Robb in the Big Ten Championships 3-1 in sudden victory.

Robb had entered the matchup with a perfect 25-0 record and was the favorite to win both the Big Ten and NCAA titles at 157.

Haines, who burst onto the scene earlier this year after replacing former starter Terrell Barraclough, now holds a 22-1 record on the year.

Haines’ win against Robb should push him into a higher seed for the NCAA Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma, later this month.

