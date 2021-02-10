One of Penn State's most highly anticipated young wrestlers likely won't take the mat for the Nittany Lions this season.

Cael Sanderson announced Wednesday that redshirt freshman heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet isn't expected to wrestle this season. However, Sanderson said if healthy, Kerkvliet would've perhaps been the starter.

"If he were available, he'd be wrestling," Sanderson said. "But we're not expecting to get him back this year, unfortunately.

Kerkvliet went 8-0 wrestling unattached with five pins and a major decision last season.

Instead, the heavyweight spot has been occupied by last year's starter Seth Nevills.

The Clovis, California, native is currently ranked No. 7 in the country at the weight and is 3-0 on the season and is someone who Sanderson said "has an opportunity to step up and get things done."

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

The best Penn State wrestling dual meets against Iowa of Cael Sanderson era Penn State will have to wait for its highly anticipated dual meet with Iowa after Friday’s m…