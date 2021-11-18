You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penn State wrestling's Greg Kerkvliet named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week

Penn State Big Ten Wrestling Championship (Kerkvliet)

Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet wrestles Nebraska’s Christian Lance in the 285-pound at the Big Ten Wrestling Championship on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Kerkvliet won by 10-2 major decision.

 Samantha Hendrzak

After being named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week, Penn State wrestling's sophomore Greg Kerkvliet added another weekly honor to his name.

The Nittany Lion heavyweight was chosen as the USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week after going 2-0 last weekend against Sacred Heart and Oregon State.

Penn State will host Army Thursday as Kerkvliet looks to improve to 3-0 on the season.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters