Penn State wrestling's Greg Kerkvliet named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week

After being named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week, Penn State wrestling's sophomore Greg Kerkvliet added another weekly honor to his name.

The Nittany Lion heavyweight was chosen as the USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week after going 2-0 last weekend against Sacred Heart and Oregon State.

Greg Kerkvliet (@kerkvlietPSU) selected as USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week @pennstateWREST🔗 https://t.co/BTBryeUgEL📷 Mark Selders, Penn State pic.twitter.com/svNjyg02x4 — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) November 18, 2021

Penn State will host Army Thursday as Kerkvliet looks to improve to 3-0 on the season.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE