Penn State wrestling's Greg Kerkvliet named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet has been named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week.
🚨 #B1GWrestle News 🚨— Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) November 16, 2021
Greg Kerkvliet of @pennstateWREST is the #B1G Wrestler of the Week!
🤼 Went 2-0 with a pin and a tech fall
🤼 Defeated Sacred Heart's Mark Blokh, recording 7 takedowns before ending the match with a pin at the 3:57 mark
🗞️ https://t.co/f9aZVDcRA1 pic.twitter.com/Vd6zduTfKn
The heavyweight opened his season with two wins in the form of a pin and a tech fall Saturday against Sacred Heart and Oregon State.
Kerkvliet and the Nittany Lions will look to keep things rolling when they host Army Thursday.
