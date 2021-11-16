You are the owner of this article.
Penn State wrestling's Greg Kerkvliet named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

Penn State Big Ten Wrestling Championship (Kerkvliet)

Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet wrestles Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi in the 285-pound at the Big Ten Wrestling Championship on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Kerkvliet lost 4-2 by major decision and placed fourth overall for the 285-pound.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet has been named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week.

The heavyweight opened his season with two wins in the form of a pin and a tech fall Saturday against Sacred Heart and Oregon State.

Kerkvliet and the Nittany Lions will look to keep things rolling when they host Army Thursday.

