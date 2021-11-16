Penn State wrestling's Greg Kerkvliet named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet has been named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week.

The heavyweight opened his season with two wins in the form of a pin and a tech fall Saturday against Sacred Heart and Oregon State.

Kerkvliet and the Nittany Lions will look to keep things rolling when they host Army Thursday.

