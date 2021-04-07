After injury defaulting out of the NCAA Tournament, one of Penn State's most experienced wrestlers is stepping away from the sport.
Brady Berge, who was a two-time NCAA qualifier for the Nittany Lions, announced his retirement from the sport via Twitter Wednesday morning.
Thank you wrestling. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dbuYMEKGGy— Brady Berge (@bradyberge) April 7, 2021
Berge cited concussions and his own health, the former of which sidelined the Mantorville, Minnesota, native for nearly all of last season after he sustained a head injury at the U23 World Championships in 2019.
The junior finishes his career as a two-time NCAA qualifier and with a career mark of 31-9.
