After injury defaulting out of the NCAA Tournament, one of Penn State's most experienced wrestlers is stepping away from the sport.

Brady Berge, who was a two-time NCAA qualifier for the Nittany Lions, announced his retirement from the sport via Twitter Wednesday morning.

Berge cited concussions and his own health, the former of which sidelined the Mantorville, Minnesota, native for nearly all of last season after he sustained a head injury at the U23 World Championships in 2019.

The junior finishes his career as a two-time NCAA qualifier and with a career mark of 31-9.