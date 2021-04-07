Penn State Big Ten Wrestling Championship (Berge)
Penn State’s Brady Berge wrestles Purdue’s Kendall Coleman in the 157-pound at the Big Ten Wrestling Championship on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Berge lost 10-1 by decision.

 Samantha Hendrzak

After injury defaulting out of the NCAA Tournament, one of Penn State's most experienced wrestlers is stepping away from the sport.

Brady Berge, who was a two-time NCAA qualifier for the Nittany Lions, announced his retirement from the sport via Twitter Wednesday morning.

Berge cited concussions and his own health, the former of which sidelined the Mantorville, Minnesota, native for nearly all of last season after he sustained a head injury at the U23 World Championships in 2019.

The junior finishes his career as a two-time NCAA qualifier and with a career mark of 31-9.

