Penn State's most highly anticipated dual of the season won't be occurring as scheduled.

The Nittany Lions were slated to host No. 1 Iowa at Rec Hall on Friday, but the dual was postponed after the Iowa program entered a pause on all activities due to an uptick in positive coronavirus cases.

Penn State's dual with Iowa postponed due to Covid concerns within Iowa's program...https://t.co/W8qbT3ayBf#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/j8Q8zSoAMh — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) February 9, 2021

The decision was made "out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants," the Iowa program put out in a statement.

Both schools will work with the conference to try to reschedule.

This is Penn State's fourth match to be postponed due to coronavirus concerns either within Penn State's or an opposing program.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Penn State, Bryce Jordan Center to host 2024 wrestling Olympic Team Trials Penn State fans will now have to wait a bit longer to watch current and former Nittany Lions…