Penn State's recent transfer addition, Drew Hildebrandt, has been named the No. 9 wrestler in the country at 125 pounds.

Hildebrandt wrestled his first two bouts of the season against Maryland and Indiana coming out with two victories.

Former-Nittany Lion and now-Michigan wrestler Nick Suriano was added to the 125 rankings as well and is ranked as the No. 1 wrestler in the country at 125.

The only other Nittany Lion to see their season ranking increase in the latest rankings update was sophomore Beau Bartlett, who is now the No. 19 wrestler at 149.

