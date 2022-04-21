A wrestler since he was three years old, one former Penn State starter announced his retirement from sport.

Alongside Michael Beard's entrance into the transfer portal on Thursday, the Nittany Lions' depth took another blow stemming from a retirement on Wednesday.

Creighton Edsell announced on Facebook he would be stepping away from the sport after suffering an injury to his back.

The 165-pound starter at one point this season, Edsell still had two year of eligibility left despite being set to graduate this spring.

In the post announcing his retirement, the Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, native said the decision was "one of the hardest he has made."

