TULSA, Okla. —- Carter Starocci was crowned as the 174-pound national champion for the third year in a row with a pin over Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola.

Starocci beat Labriola 6-1 in the Big Ten Championships less than two weeks ago, but this time Starocci’s victory over Labriola earned him more national hardware.

With the 2023 individual title under his belt, Starocci now has more national championships than he does career losses. The Nittany Lion is 80-2 in his collegiate career and finished the 2022-23 season 23-0.

Starocci’s aspirations are on the international stage, but he still has two years of eligibility remaining. He has the opportunity to rewrite the history books as the sport’s first five-time NCAA champion thanks to the coronavirus year.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE