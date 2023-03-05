ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 1 Carter Starocci captured his second straight Big Ten title at 174 pounds by defeating No. 2 Mikey Labriola from Nebraska.

Labriola was previously undefeated on the season, entering the matchup against Starocci with a 26-0 record.

Starocci’s 6-1 victory over Labriola has cemented his place as the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Championships.

Starocci has now extended his active win streak to 46 bouts and the defending back-to-back NCAA champion will look to continue that streak in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

