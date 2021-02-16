Carter Starocci 1

Penn State redshirt freshman Carter Starocci (left) wrestles Michigan's Logan Massa during Penn State's dual meet against the Wolverines on Feb. 14 as Penn State won 18-13. Then-No. 7 Starocci knocked off then-No. 2 Massa by 7-1 decision.

 Courtesy of Michigan Athletics

After suffering an upset loss early in the season, Penn State redshirt freshman Carter Starocci had a reversal of fortune and turned in an upset of his own Sunday.

Starocci, who entered Penn State's dual against Michigan ranked No. 8 in the country, took on then-No. 2 Logan Massa of Michigan and registered a 7-1 tiebreaker victory.

For his part in Penn State's 18-13 win, Starocci was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week and also helped coach Cael Sanderson notch career win No. 200.

It's the first Big Ten weekly honor of his career, and he's the first Penn State wrestler to take home a weekly honor this season and the first since Nick Lee was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week on Feb. 18, 2020.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags