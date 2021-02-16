After suffering an upset loss early in the season, Penn State redshirt freshman Carter Starocci had a reversal of fortune and turned in an upset of his own Sunday.

Starocci, who entered Penn State's dual against Michigan ranked No. 8 in the country, took on then-No. 2 Logan Massa of Michigan and registered a 7-1 tiebreaker victory.

For his part in Penn State's 18-13 win, Starocci was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Week and also helped coach Cael Sanderson notch career win No. 200.

#B1GWrestle News ⬇️ 🤼‍♂️ @carterstarocci of @pennstateWREST is the #B1G Wrestler of the Week. 🔵 Defeated No. 2 Logan Massa of Michigan with a 7-1 win 🔵 Helped head coach @caelsanderson secure his 200th career victory#B1GWrestle 📰 https://t.co/sR2iQvqVeQ pic.twitter.com/TiKWKB00wo — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) February 16, 2021

It's the first Big Ten weekly honor of his career, and he's the first Penn State wrestler to take home a weekly honor this season and the first since Nick Lee was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week on Feb. 18, 2020.

