Carter Starocci was already putting together one of the best freshman campaigns of anyone in the country.

On Saturday, he made an even stronger case to that claim when he knocked off Iowa's Michael Kemerer 3-1 for his first career NCAA title at 174 pounds, avenging his loss to Kemerer in the Big Ten Tournament.

Starocci, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year, faced Kemerer in the 174-pound title bout in the Big Ten Tournament just over 10 days ago and dropped a 7-2 decision to Kemerer.

Penn State's only freshman finalist this season, Starocci joined elite company in the annals of Penn State history with the win, becoming just the third freshman — along with Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall — to capture an NCAA title for the Nittany Lions.

