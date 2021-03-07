Penn State's Carter Starocci has been named Big Ten Freshman of The Year.

Starocci is the second straight Nittany Lion to earn the honor, as Aaron Brooks took home the award last season.

CONGRATULATIONS CARTER STAROCCI! 2021 BIG TEN FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/hu104phSb3 — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 7, 2021

In his redshirt freshman season, Starocci went 6-1 in the regular season and went on to finish as the runner-up in the Big Ten Tournament at the 174-pound weight class.