Penn State Big Ten Wrestling Championship (Starocci)
Penn State’s Carter Starocci wrestles Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola in the 174-pound semifinal matchup at the Big Ten Wrestling Championship on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Starocci won by 3-1 decision.

 Samantha Hendrzak

Penn State's Carter Starocci has been named Big Ten Freshman of The Year.

Starocci is the second straight Nittany Lion to earn the honor, as Aaron Brooks took home the award last season.

In his redshirt freshman season, Starocci went 6-1 in the regular season and went on to finish as the runner-up in the Big Ten Tournament at the 174-pound weight class.

