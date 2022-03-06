LINCOLN, Neb. — Carter Starocci was the third Nittany Lion to take home a Big Ten crown on Sunday.

The No. 1 wrestler at 174 pounds, and perhaps the most confident wrestler in the field, made his way to the final thanks to a first-round fall over his Maryland opponent and then a medical forfeit against Iowa’s Michael Kemerer.

Starocci beat Michigan’s Logan Massa in the final 5-1 to bring home his first career Big Ten title.

Starocci, undefeated, will look to carry his momentum from the Big Ten tournament to the NCAA championships in a couple weeks in hopes of repeating his performance from last season.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE