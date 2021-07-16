hree members of the Penn State coaching staff will serve as personal coaches for five competing athletes in the upcoming Olympic Games.

Cael Sanderson, assistant Cody Sanderson and assistant Casey Cunningham will each be leading different wrestlers in Tokyo.

Cody Sanderson will be coaching Helen Maroulis for women's freestyle and Thomas Gilman for men’s freestyle.

Cunningham will be a personal coach for David Taylor, a former Nittany Lion, in the men's freestyle.

Cael Sanderson will also lead Gilman, as well as Taylor and Kyle Snyder in the men's freestyle.

