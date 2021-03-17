No one would've resented Brady Berge or held it against him if he didn't step on a wrestling mat again.

As Cael Sanderson and teammates will readily tell you, what Berge went through the last year would likely test any wrestler's resolve.

The Penn State junior sustained a serious head injury and was knocked out and taken to the hospital while competing at the 2019 U23 World Championships nearly two years ago.

Since then, Berge's road back has been anything but conventional and far from easy.

"Brady's just an awesome guy, an awesome young man and he's overcome a lot. He's worked really hard to get back," Sanderson said.

This week, Berge will compete in his second NCAA Tournament and first one in two years as Penn State's representative at 157 pounds, seeded at No. 12.

It comes after wrestling just twice all last season, both times several months apart from each other.

It also comes after Berge and teammate Jarod Verkleeren were locked in a roster battle at 149 pounds two years ago, before Berge beat Verkleeren out and went to the NCAA Tournament.

Now, Berge is firmly the starter at 157 and is continuing to forge his path and potentially reach new heights.

And even though Berge may not get the publicity or accolades of many of his teammates, Sanderson has no doubt in his ability.

"He's got the right look in his eye, and he's a guy that's not necessarily ranked really high, but he's a guy that could get in there and really do some damage," Sanderson said.

Part of Sanderson's belief stems from being Berge's coach and coaches backing their guys.

But he's also seen firsthand the work Berge has put in to get back to this point and how it differs from other athletes who suffer other more conventional injuries.

"What he went through, it's not like he hurt his knee or his shoulder or something, and you have a surgery and come back — it's a lot more complicated than that, and he's done everything you can," Sanderson said.

The 12th-year head coach is well known for making sure his wrestlers peak at the NCAA Tournament and are typically among the best trained and best prepared wrestlers in the country.

And though Berge suffered an uncommon injury that presents its own challenges, Sanderson said the Mantorville, Minnesota, native hasn't had his training altered much, and it's paying off.

"I don't know if it's really affected his training, necessarily — he's been able to train hard. Once he was cleared and back in the room, he didn't really have a lot of restrictions," Sanderson said. "There's some things that he does for safety, but nothing that would restrict his training. So, his training has been great and he's looking good right now."

The culmination of where Berge was to where he is now and what he put in to get back to this point has led him back to the NCAA Tournament.

Now, he'll seek to have an even greater culmination and will ultimately hope for a coronation as he tries to reach the podium and become an All-American for the first time.

And based on what Sanderson's seen, Berge's well on his way, and his coach isn't tempering expectations despite what Berge's been through.

"I'm really, really proud of him, and I'm just happy for him. Obviously, this next week is just a great opportunity for him to take things up one notch," Sanderson said. "We've seen — he's right there with the top guys and very capable of doing very well at nationals.

To Berge's teammate and two-time defending Big Ten champion at 184 pounds Aaron Brooks, Berge's story these last two years transcends wrestling itself and sheer talent.

"He's been faced with a lot of adversity and a situation that most people wouldn't want to come back from — his love for the sport outshines all the adversity he's been through," Brooks said. "It's just amazing to see the resilience in him and to be able to go out there after all he's been through, still compete and have fun with it says something about his character."

