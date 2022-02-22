Penn State Brady Berge is back in a familiar weight class and has already moved up the ranks in the latest InterMat rankings.

The senior was listed at the No. 13 spot at 157 pounds when Intermat updated its rankings Tuesday after being previously ranked No. 11 at 165 pounds.

Berge, who had been wrestling at 165 pounds since he returned to the Penn State, dropped back down to 157 pounds, the class he’s wrestled in for most of his collegiate career.

Berge wrestled Rider’s Cole McComas twice on Sunday, once during the dual meet and again in an extra bout for eligibility purposes.

The Mantorville, Minnesota, native will need to wrestle in five bouts at 157 pounds by the time the NCAA championships roll around to compete in the tournament at the weight class.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE