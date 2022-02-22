Penn State Wrestling vs. Rider Berge (157lbs) Declared Winner

Brady Berge is declared the winner of the 157lbs match during the Penn State Wrestling senior day match vs Rider on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 45-0 over Rider 

 Regan Gross

Penn State Brady Berge is back in a familiar weight class and has already moved up the ranks in the latest InterMat rankings.

The senior was listed at the No. 13 spot at 157 pounds when Intermat updated its rankings Tuesday after being previously ranked No. 11 at 165 pounds.

Berge, who had been wrestling at 165 pounds since he returned to the Penn State, dropped back down to 157 pounds, the class he’s wrestled in for most of his collegiate career.

Berge wrestled Rider’s Cole McComas twice on Sunday, once during the dual meet and again in an extra bout for eligibility purposes.

The Mantorville, Minnesota, native will need to wrestle in five bouts at 157 pounds by the time the NCAA championships roll around to compete in the tournament at the weight class.

