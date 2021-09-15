Penn State Big Ten Wrestling Championship (Kerkvliet)

Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet wrestles Nebraska’s Christian Lance in the 285-pound at the Big Ten Wrestling Championship on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Kerkvliet won by 10-2 major decision.

 Samantha Hendrzak

The Big Ten released Penn State's schedule for thie upcoming 2021-22 season on Wednesday.

Conference wrestling kicks off on Jan. 7 and will feature five interconference meets.

The Nittany Lion's will start their season off on the road against Maryland, and their home opener in Rec Hall will be against Indiana on Jan. 9.

The blue and white’s toughest duel will be against the defending Big Ten and national champion Iowa Hawkeyes on the road in its last conference dual meet on Jan. 28.

The Big Ten championship is slated for March 5-6 in Lincoln, Nebraska, as Penn State looks to take back its crown as Big Ten champions.

