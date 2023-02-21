PSU Wrestling Haines 1

At 157, Penn State's Levi Haines wrestles Trevor Elfvin, winning 18-3 during the Penn State wrestling meet against Clarion at Rec Hall on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 40-6.

 Joshua Prantl

On Tuesday, two Nittany Lions shifted in InterMat’s final rankings of the regular season.

Beau Bartlett moved up one spot from No. 5 to No. 4 at 141.

The junior is back up to his season high after he fell a few spots earlier in the season for his loss against No. 2 Real Woods.

Star freshman Levi Haines also continued to climb the rankings, moving up one spot to No. 7 at 157.

Haines is nearly perfect on the year with a 20-1 record. His last loss occurred in the Bearcat Open in November.

