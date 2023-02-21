On Tuesday, two Nittany Lions shifted in InterMat’s final rankings of the regular season.

Beau Bartlett moved up one spot from No. 5 to No. 4 at 141.

The junior is back up to his season high after he fell a few spots earlier in the season for his loss against No. 2 Real Woods.

Not shocking, but we have a new #1 at 165 lbs in our final rankings of the regular season. https://t.co/DNjXPCgEtnhttps://t.co/7z8TSzYurc pic.twitter.com/wMOgUsrGID — InterMat (@InterMat) February 21, 2023

Star freshman Levi Haines also continued to climb the rankings, moving up one spot to No. 7 at 157.

Haines is nearly perfect on the year with a 20-1 record. His last loss occurred in the Bearcat Open in November.

