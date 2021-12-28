You have permission to edit this article.
Penn State wrestling's Aaron Brooks takes home Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

Penn State Wrestling vs. Army 2021

At 184, Penn State's Aaron Brooks takes over Army's Brad Laughlin by a major decision 21-7. Penn State defeats Army 32-7 on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. 

 Gianna Galli

Junior Aaron Brooks earned recognition as Big Ten Wrestler of the Week following an outstanding performance in the Collegiate Duals in Niceville, Florida.

Taking place between Dec. 20-21, Cael Sanderson's squad went 3-0 in the tournament with Brooks stepping up as a leader for the team to clinch the Blue Pool title.

Wrestling in the 184-pound weight class, the Hagerstown, Maryland, native went undefeated in his three matches including two ranked wins and a pin.

