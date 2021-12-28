Penn State wrestling's Aaron Brooks takes home Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

Junior Aaron Brooks earned recognition as Big Ten Wrestler of the Week following an outstanding performance in the Collegiate Duals in Niceville, Florida.
Way to go Aaron! AB is B1G WoW!https://t.co/LqadEI6Mil#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/QegtgG2KXN— Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) December 28, 2021
Taking place between Dec. 20-21, Cael Sanderson's squad went 3-0 in the tournament with Brooks stepping up as a leader for the team to clinch the Blue Pool title.
Wrestling in the 184-pound weight class, the Hagerstown, Maryland, native went undefeated in his three matches including two ranked wins and a pin.
