Penn State's only returning Big Ten champion from last season, Aaron Brooks wasted no time in ensuring he stayed a reigning Big Ten champion.

The sophomore from Hagerstown, Maryland, made easy work of Nebraska's Taylor Venz, beating him by 10-5 decision for his second career Big Ten title at 184 pounds.

Brooks previously wrestled Venz in the semifinals at last year's Big Ten tournament, pinning him in 4:00 to avenge a dual loss to Venz earlier last season.

Brooks' season ended with the Big Ten Tournament last year, but he's trying to capture his first career national title when the NCAA Tournament gets underway on March 18.

