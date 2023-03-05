ANN ARBOR, Mich. — On Sunday, No. 1 Aaron Brooks defeated No. 5 Kaleb Romero to capture the third Big Ten title at 184 pounds of his career.

Brooks’ 12-2 major decision victory over Romero marked his third career win and second win of the season against the Buckeye.

After losing last year’s Big Ten 184-pound championship, Brooks got back to his roots and reclaimed his spot on top of the Big Ten with his third conference title in four years.

Brooks is penciled in to be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Championships as he seeks the three-peat at 184. His quest for his third career national title will continue in Tulsa, Oklahoma, later this month.

