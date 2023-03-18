TULSA, Okla. — Aaron Brooks captured his third straight NCAA title at 184 pounds by defeating Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen 7-2.

Brooks’ win improved his career record to 3-0 against the Panther. In each of the previous two matchups, Brooks won close decisions, 6-4 and 3-2.

The senior also finished the season 17-1 on the season with a Big Ten title under his belt.

Now a three time champion, Brooks has eligibility left and will have the opportunity to join the rare list of four time NCAA champions next season.

