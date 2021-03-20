Sophomore Aaron Brooks entered the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships as the top seeded wrestler at 184 pounds, and he left St. Louis still at the top of the weight class.
Brooks defeated No. 2 Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State by way of a 3-2 decision to earn the honor.
The fourth Nittany Lion in contention for a title Saturday, Brooks capped off a perfect 4-for-4 night for the blue and white with the victory.
Before the national title, Brooks earned his second-straight Big Ten crown in the conference tournament two weeks ago.
MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE
Carter Starocci was already putting together one of the best freshman campaigns of anyone in…