NCAA Wrestling Championships 2021, Aaron Brooks
Graphic by Ben McClary

Sophomore Aaron Brooks entered the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships as the top seeded wrestler at 184 pounds, and he left St. Louis still at the top of the weight class.

Brooks defeated No. 2 Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State by way of a 3-2 decision to earn the honor.

The fourth Nittany Lion in contention for a title Saturday, Brooks capped off a perfect 4-for-4 night for the blue and white with the victory.

Before the national title, Brooks earned his second-straight Big Ten crown in the conference tournament two weeks ago.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.