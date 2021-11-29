Penn State wrestling uses holiday break to reset ahead of big weekend

While wrestling plays a large part in the everyday lives of Penn State, the Thanksgiving holiday provided the blue and white with welcomed time with family.

Thanks to the holiday break, the Nittany Lions were able to spend some time away from the mat and reset ahead of their big weekend against two in-state rivals — Penn and Lehigh.

To Cael Sanderson, family is a part of life he values, and it is something that he stresses to all of his athletes.

“There are things more important than wrestling, and we love wrestling obviously, but family is one of those things and spending time with your family when you can is an important thing,” Sanderson said. “This next month when these guys head home for the Christmas break, we want to give them as much time off as we can.”

Sanderson said he believes the holidays are a great opportunity to both spend with loved ones and for the team to make improvements.

“I think spending Thanksgiving with your family, if you can, or just taking that time is important,” Sanderson said. “Wrestling is important too, but I think our guys had a great break, and we were able to work on some individual stuff.”

While Sanderson believes taking occasional time away from the sport is important and can prove to be beneficial, he also trusts his team to work on their individual crafts on their own.

Sanderson believes everyone on his squad will properly take care of their bodies while away from the team.

“We obviously have confidence in our guys,” Sanderson said. “We have a lot of confidence and trust in our wrestlers and that they're going to take care of themselves over the break, but we really value them having time with their families.”

However, not all of Sanderson’s team was able to go home over the holiday break.

Due to travel distances, some wrestlers remained in State College or spent the time with friends.

Roman Bravo-Young, a native to the state of Arizona, was one of those athletes, as he spent the holiday at his home in Happy Valley.

The reigning national champion at 133 pounds, who is admittedly a big proponent of ham and Golden Corral buns, did not get to travel home to his family over the break, but he said he knows that is part of the sacrifices of being a collegiate athlete.

Bravo-Young is looking forward to spending time with his family in just under a month’s time, but was grateful for the recent holiday break nonetheless.

“I'm excited to get home for Christmas time, but it's good just to get a little reset,” Bravo-Young said. “Sometimes college, school and practice every day kind of gets old.”

While Sanderson may have emphasized the importance of rest, he also acknowledged the fact that he is happy with the results the blue and white have posted so far into the season.

Earlier in the season he stressed the importance of wrestling with enthusiasm and earning bonus points, something Sanderson said he believes is currently paying dividends and something that will play a crucial role in the team’s success in the postseason.

“I think our guys are doing well. I think we'll get better every match. That's what we always plan on doing individually as a team,” Sanderson said. “And if we want to be in title contention by March, that's just got to be to be part of the process, and I feel like as a program we always get a lot better when we actually start competing and this year should be no different.”

Bravo-Young’s performances this season, specifically his most recent bout against Army, have showcased that style of enthusiastic wrestling his head coach has been preaching.

However, Bravo-Young's electric style of wrestling is nothing new for the veteran Nittany Lion.

“I think it's just the way I've always been wired,” Bravo-Young said. “I like to put on a little show and that's the way I'm going to be for the rest of my career and whatever else I get myself into as I get older.

“I just like the attention out there. It's fun so it makes it worth it.”

