Penn State wrestling uses all-around effort to top highly ranked Arizona State and remain unbeaten

Penn State’s stars were surprisingly not the story of the night for the Nittany Lions in their win over Arizona State.

Penn State’s lower ranked wrestlers were able to largely prevent the Sun Devils' top guys from scoring bonus points and allowed the blue and white to take a 29-10 win over the No. 3 team in the country.

Fans likely have grown accustomed to Beau Bartlett’s nail-biting finishes this season and were treated to another one on Tuesday night.

Ranked 22nd in the country, Bartlett defeated No. 5 Kyle Parco 3-1 in sudden-victory overtime.

Bartlett mostly found himself on his heels throughout the match, defending several shots from Parco very well to take the bout to overtime.

Bartlett saw his window and took it, something he has done several times this season to pull off close wins against quality competition.

To get things started, though, everything largely went as expected for Cael Sanderson’s squad.

Senior Bucknell transfer Jake Campbell fell to Arizona State’s No. 3 Brandon Courtney via an 18-7 major decision at 125 pounds.

Campbell was clearly dominated by Courtney but did well to prevent the highly ranked Sun Devil from getting a tech fall or even a pin.

At 133 pounds, No. 1-ranked Roman Bravo-Young wasn’t troubled too much by Arizona State’s No. 14 Michael McGee.

The reigning national champion took care of McGee with a 6-2 decision.

A second reigning national champion took care of business at 141 pounds for the Nittany Lions, as No. 1-ranked and fifth-year senior Nick Lee took down No. 15 Jesse Vasquez via a 14-3 major decision.

At 157 pounds, junior Tony Negron battled No. 3 Jacori Teemer about as well as could be expected, dropping the bout 8-3 but avoiding a major decision.

Junior and No. 26-ranked Creigton Edsell followed in Negron’s footsteps, dropping his bout with No. 6 Anthony Valencia 10-5, once again avoiding a major decision against a highly ranked opponent.

The third national champion on the roster, Carter Starocci, got the Nittany Lions back in the points at 174 pounds, besting Zane Coleman via a 17-2 tech fall.

No. 1 Aaron Brooks kept the bonus points coming for Sanderson’s squad with a pin against Josh Nummer just over a minute into the match.

At 197 pounds, Cornell transfer and No. 3-ranked Max Dean poured it on for the Nittany Lions and guaranteed the victory for the blue and white as he bested No. 8 Kordell Norfleet via a 10-1 major decision.

No. 4 ranked Greg Kervliet capped it off for Penn State in the heavyweight bout, defeating Arizona State’s backup Chad Porter with a 9-0 major decision.

Kerkvliet was originally slated to battle the No. 3-ranked wrestler in the country, Cohlton Schultz, but Schultz was sent back to the locker room just moments before the bout by his coaches after the Nittany Lions had already locked up the win.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE