NCAA Wrestling Championships, All-American Parade Van Ness

Shayne Van Ness is honored as an All-American during the Parade of All Americans at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the BOK Center, in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

 Ryan Bowman

A trio of Penn State wrestling freshmen earned a spot on InterMat's 2022-23 All-Freshman teams.

157-pounder Levi Haines and Shayne Van Ness at 141 pounds earned first-team honors after their second and third-place finishes, respectively, at nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Alex Facundo also earned second-team honors after posting a 19-6 record during his freshman campaign at 165 pounds.

The talented trio will return next season to defend Penn State's national championship title.

