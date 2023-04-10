A trio of Penn State wrestling freshmen earned a spot on InterMat's 2022-23 All-Freshman teams.

157-pounder Levi Haines and Shayne Van Ness at 141 pounds earned first-team honors after their second and third-place finishes, respectively, at nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Alex Facundo also earned second-team honors after posting a 19-6 record during his freshman campaign at 165 pounds.

The talented trio will return next season to defend Penn State's national championship title.

