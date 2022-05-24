Junior Brandon Meredith announced his transfer destination Tuesday.

Meredith said he will head to South Dakota State to finish his career.

The junior came to Penn State out of Spring-Ford Area High School as the all-time school leader in wins with 150.

Meredith took a redshirt season in 2018-19 before going 13-16 in his redshirt freshman year while wrestling at 125 pounds. In two years wrestling at 133, the former Nittany Lion went 5-7.

