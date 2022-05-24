Junior Brandon Meredith announced his transfer destination Tuesday.
Meredith said he will head to South Dakota State to finish his career.
May 24, 2022
The junior came to Penn State out of Spring-Ford Area High School as the all-time school leader in wins with 150.
Meredith took a redshirt season in 2018-19 before going 13-16 in his redshirt freshman year while wrestling at 125 pounds. In two years wrestling at 133, the former Nittany Lion went 5-7.
