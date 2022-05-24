Big Ten wrestling tournament, Brandon Meredith and Logan Griffin

Penn State’s Brandon Meredith wrestles Michigan State’s Logan Griffin in the 125-pound consolation round at the Big Ten Wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Griffin won 5-1 by decision.

 Jonah Rosen

Junior Brandon Meredith announced his transfer destination Tuesday.

Meredith said he will head to South Dakota State to finish his career. 

The junior came to Penn State out of Spring-Ford Area High School as the all-time school leader in wins with 150.

Meredith took a redshirt season in 2018-19 before going 13-16 in his redshirt freshman year while wrestling at 125 pounds. In two years wrestling at 133, the former Nittany Lion went 5-7. 

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags