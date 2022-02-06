Sixteen straight wins.

After topping Nebraska 21-13 Penn State has won its first 16 dual meets of the season leading Cael Sanderson’s squad to a perfect 16-0 record, with an 8-0 conference record.

The most recent against the No. 12 Nebraska Cornhuskers in Rec Hall in a dual that featured two top-10 matchups.

The first bout between two of the top wrestlers in their class was between the blue and white’s No. 1 Nick Lee and the red and white’s No. 8 Chad Red Jr.

Lee won a straight-forward bout over his high-ranked opponent 4-1 and accumulated 1:20 in riding time, improving his record to 13-0 on the seacon.

The second, and last, top-10 matchup of the night was between Penn State’s No. 1 Aaron Brooks and Nebraska’s No. 9 Taylor Venz.

Venz is the only wrestler to beat Brooks in the time he’s been a Nittany Lion, beating him 9-5 all the way back in 2020. Brooks won the next three, with the potential to make it four.

Brooks took a 10-4 lead heading into the final period, on the verge of recording a major decision over the top-10 Venz.

The Penn Stater finished Venz in the third, taking home the 14-4 major decision victory.

The meet between the Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers started with a bout between the blue and white’s No. 6 Drew Hildebrandt and Nebraska’s Jeremiah Reno at 125.

Two days after defeating No. 10 Malik Heinselman of Ohio State, Hildebrandt picked up his second victory of the weekend, with a 4-0 decision.

Hildebrandt showcased his ability to stay on top of his opponents when he gets them on the ground by riding out Reno for the entirety of the second period and recording 2:41 in riding time.

Defending national champion and the Nittany Lions’ No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young followed Hildebrandt’s victory with one of his own, defeating the Cornhuskers’ Dominick Serrano via a 23-8 tech fall.

After recording a fall against Ohio State, Bravo-Young took down Serrano five times in the first period and registered over four minutes in riding time en route to his decisive win over the unranked wrestler.

Penn State’s No. 18 Beau Bartlett went up against Nebraska’s No. 8 Ridge Lovett at 149 pounds.

Lovett controlled the Penn Stater for the entirety of the bout, recording over four minutes in riding time and holding Bartlett scoreless.

Bartlett couldn’t get anything going against the sophomore Cornhusker and dropped Penn State’s first match of the night by a score of 6-0.

At 157 pounds, the blue and white’s Terrell Barraclough had the task of wrestling the Cornhuskers’ No. 5 Peyton Robb.

After winning his first dual meet bout of the season against Ohio State on Friday, Barraclough was slightly bested by the top-five wrestler, losing a close 3-2 decision that came down to the wire.

Creighton Edsell got his second start this weekend in wake of Berge’s absence, taking on Nebraska’s Tahjae Jenkins-Harris at 165 pounds.

Up 2-0 heading into the second, Edsell promptly rode out Jenkins-Harris for the whole second period, securing the riding time bonus in his favor.

Edsell almost got the major decision, beating the Cornhusker 9-2 with 2:44 in riding time and putting a stamp on his undefeated weekend.

In Carter Starocci’s second straight missed bout, Mason Manville got the start at 174 pounds against Nebraska’s No. 5 Mikey Labriola.

Manville followed up his 10-point major decision loss on Friday with another 10-point major decision loss to Labriola, losing 14-4.

Labriola’s win cut the Nittany Lion’s lead to 14-10 with three bouts to go.

At 197 pounds, Michael Beard took the mat for the blue and white in place of No. 2 Max Dean against the Cornhuskers’ No. 3 Eric Schultz.

The 2021 All-American led Schultz 2-1 after the first, but Schultz tied it up in the second and took a one-point lead in the third.

Beard recorded a takedown to take the lead once again, but was penalized with two stall calls that resulted in two points for Schultz which gave the away wrestler the lead.

Followed by an escape, Beard fell to Schultz 6-4.

In the final bout of the dual meet, the Nittany Lions’ No. 5 Greg Kerkvliet faced the Cornhuskers’ No. 12 Christian Lance.

Penn State owned an 18-13 lead heading into the heavyweight bout, with Kerkvliet just needing to avoid a fall or technical fall to cap off the team win.

Kerkvliet made his own mark on the meet, beating Lance 8-2 with 2:29 in riding time, closing out the win and finishing off Penn State’s regular-season Big Ten schedule with an unblemished record.

