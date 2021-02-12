For the second time this season, one of Penn State's previously postponed matches has been rescheduled.

Originally slated to take on Iowa this weekend at Rec Hall, Cael Sanderson's squad will instead travel to Michigan to take on the Wolverines on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. eastern time.

The Nittany Lions were supposed to wrestle Michigan as part of a tri-meet featuring Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin, but that event got postponed following Michigan's department-wide shutdown amid coronavirus concerns.

Penn State was able to reschedule the Wisconsin match, and now with the postponement of the Iowa dual, the Nittany Lions will take the mat this weekend after all.

Michigan, like Penn State, is 3-0 on the season and the two teams are ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the nation, respectively.

The match will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

