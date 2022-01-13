Imagine — a sport with two national championships.

Other than track and field, the double national championship is seldom seen in the vast world of sports.

However, the Journeyman Wrestling’s Collegiate Duals gave the wrestling community a look at a different style of national championship.

In college wrestling, the NCAA awards both individual athletes and school programs with national-champion titles based on a tournament-style bracket for each weight class.

The individual national champions are awarded just based on the winner of each weight class bracket, but the team titles are given out based on which school has the most points among qualifiers.

The logical thing to think is the team-title format is accurate, but the “team that has the most national champions is the best team in the country” way of thinking may not necessarily be true.

The recent Journeyman Duals, as the tournament has been dubbed, proved that team depth is arguably more important than having a few hammers.

In wake, the conversation has arised on a potential March Madness-style tournament for wrestling programs.

“If you look back in time, there’s been a lot of discussion over this,” Cael Sanderson said. “When we had the [NWCA Division I National Duals], those dual meets were unbelievable.”

A head-to-head team tournament would better reflect the best overall team each year, as the team with the most depth would win, rather than a school with a few great wrestlers.

Of course, the team with the most national champions may win anyway, with certain conferences and programs already asserting themselves as the best, but a full-on tournament could be a better indicator of that.

“Typically, you get that in a sense with the Big Ten schedule because on average, I feel like most of the top teams are in the Big Ten,” 149-pound wrestler Beau Bartlett said. “I think it's cool for the hype.”

Another benefit of a team championship is the viewership that comes with a playoff-type format.

Almost every team sport across the board has playoffs — a bracketed tournament that decides the winner of that league.

Most times, the playoffs, especially the championship game, bring in the highest viewership of the entire season.

The 2021 Super Bowl brought in 96.4 million viewers, while the NBA Finals averaged almost 10 million viewers over the course of the six-game series.

Even on the collegiate level, championship games just draw people in.

The Alabama-Georgia football national championship game that took place just a couple days ago achieved 22.6 million viewers, while the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball championship outdid its professional counterpart, earning 16.9 million viewers.

For a sport like wrestling, having a meet with the title of a national championship would almost certainly increase viewership, and in turn, bring new fans to the sport.

If the proposed dual meet tournament were to be established, it couldn’t interfere with the conference or NCAA championships that happen in March, and it would also have to sway the viewpoints of some coaches.

The current NCAA Championship Tournament format has been in place for almost a century, with the first team title based on points scoring happening in 1929, and with that history comes potential pushback to something new.

“My concern is that we like the way that the national tournament is now,” Sanderson said. “But showing the value of some of those matches is important for the future of Olympic sports, directly speaking to wrestling.”

Whether a dual meet national championship tournament is established, or if the historic way of naming national champions continues, the Journeyman Collegiate Duals demonstrated wrestling can be among the most exciting in the sports world.

“I don’t think we've dualed Cornell in a long time, and we haven’t wrestled Northern Iowa since I’ve been at Penn State,” Sanderson said. “I think it was a success.”

