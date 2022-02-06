While its season is far from over, Penn State earned its first hardware of the campaign Sunday.

After defeating No. 12 Nebraska 21-13, the Nittany Lions completed their conference schedule with a perfect 8-0 record and were crowned the Big Ten regular-season champions.

Penn State dealt with a number of obstacles throughout the season, including injuries and an illness that made its way throughout the roster about halfway through the season.

That trend continued as three blue and white wrestlers were forced to sit out Sunday.

“You know, this was one of those matches where on paper it was looking like it was going to be tight,” Sanderson said. “So not a lot of room for air.”

Sanderson’s squad went on to win six out of the 10 bouts against the Huskers.

To Sanderson, the resilience his team showcased throughout the season is something they should be proud of.

“I think these guys did a great job, they should be really proud and excited,” Sanderson said.

En route to its perfect 8-0 record against conference opponents, several of the dual meets the Nittany Lions wrestled came on the road, something that Sanderson hasn’t ignored.

“You know, a lot of our some of our bigger duals were on the road this year, too. Maybe when they should have been in State College even, but we had some great duals,” Sanderson said. “Even going back to November we had guys out and sick. These guys found a way to win those matches.”

Nick Lee was one of those wrestlers who missed time during the season due to illness.

Lee missed two dual meets in mid-January with an illness that he fended off with “a lot of chicken noodle soup and Pedialyte.”

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

Penn State’s starter at 141 played a large role in earning the team its Big Ten regular-season title.

The reigning national champion knows there’s still work to be done, though.

“It's a lot more time on the track, but you just got to kind of know what you’re good at and continue to do that and work on the little things as you can,” Lee said. “I'm not going to make any gigantic jumps between now and nationals, but just working on the little things.”

With the official conclusion of the regular season just weeks away and only one more dual meet to wrestle, Aaron Brooks attributes the success the team has seen this year to the confidence teammates have in one another.

“I think it shows chemistry,” Brooks said. “When you win duals like this when guys are out, it shows that even the guys that aren't the starters are going to go out there and put it on the line because we all have love for each other.”

Personally, Brooks has firmly established himself as one of the top wrestlers in the country and the undisputed No. 1 wrestler at 184.

Brooks attributes much of his success to those that he surrounds himself with.

“I'm just grateful for my coaches, my partners, and my training partners,” Brooks said. “God put me in this situation at Penn State and I come in with that mindset and gratitude so it's hard not to get better in this room.”

Outside of his individual success, Brooks said chemistry has certainly played a large role in how far the team has come to this point in the season.

He also mentioned, though, that it should be an indicator for how far it can go.

“I think it just shows the bar that his team has, because that's what makes us special,” Brooks said. “‘Starters out? Okay, we're putting our faith in the next guy and we truly have faith in him. So I say credit to that.”

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE